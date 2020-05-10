Asuka won the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

STAMFORD, Conn. — The Empress of Tomorrow is now Ms. Money in the Bank of the present as Asuka ascended to the top of WWE Corporate Headquarters to win the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Nowhere to be found in the ground floor lobby at the beginning of the match, Asuka had instead perched herself on the second floor railing above the fray before ambushing all five opponents below with a daring splash. The Empress immediately jumped into the elevator and left the field to pursue by stair.

Dana Brooke mistakenly thought she had won when she retrieved a briefcase hanging from the ceiling of a Money in the Bank-themed conference room, only to have Stephanie McMahon inform her of the error. That bought Carmella enough time to smash a poster of herself over Dana’s head before being leveled with a Woman’s Right by Lacey Evans.

The ladies even ran into the competitors from the Men’s Match, as well as an unsuspecting Paul Heyman, who was poised to enjoy a feast until Otis called for a food fight. Shayna Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch on Rey Mysterio amid all the chaos, and Nia Jax and Otis sandwiched The Master of the 619 to put him out.

On the roof, Asuka not only had to fight off Evans and Jax, but also deal with King Corbin, who climbed the same ladder she scaled. With a slap and a boot to the face, The Empress of Tomorrow dispatched of SmackDown’s royalty and seized the briefcase.