Asuka, Jax and Baszler square off in Triple Threat action tonight

Before they meet in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match one week from Sunday, Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will battle in a Triple Threat Match tonight on Raw.

All three women have been dominant in recent weeks, and they all bring their own devastating style to this huge showdown. They’ll surely be looking to punish their competition and leave them hurt before they risk it all at WWE Money in the Bank.

Who will leave with a statement-making victory heading into WWE Money in the Bank? Find out on Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!