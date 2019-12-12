Asuka dines on Japanese eel in episode of “Gochi Gang” series

The Women’s Tag Team Champion has turned to a secret ingredient to fuel her ongoing success in the ring.

In the latest episode of First We Feast’s “Gochi Gang” series, Asuka joins host Reina Scully for a deep dive into the intriguing culinary world of Japanese eel. The sushi-obsessed Superstar details her love for the Japanese delicacy and dines on an array of mouth-watering dishes.

Catch the full “Gochi Gang” episode here and find out a few of Asuka’s favorite sushi dishes: