Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to Shad Gaspard

Arnold Schwarzenegger is among the many paying tribute to the late Shad Gaspard.

He shared a photo of his visit to a memorial for the former WWE Superstar, who tragically passed away last week. The WWE Hall of Famer offered a reverential tribute.

“He was such a positive force in the gym and the world,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “He was a hero in bodybuilding, a hero in wrestling, and the moment he told lifeguards to save his son first, the ultimate hero.”

Schwarzenegger joins members of the WWE family who shared their memories and tributes.