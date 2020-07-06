Apollo Crews vs. MVP – U.S. Title Match

The past, present and future of the United States Championship will take centerstage at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules when Apollo Crews defends his title against MVP.

Since winning the championship, Apollo Crews has shined in the spotlight with unbelievable strength and skill. The impressive display caught the eye of former U.S. Champion MVP, as the outspoken manager offered his services to the new titleholder. When Crews declined, the champion found himself in the crosshairs of MVP and his imposing client Bobby Lashley.

The fervent self-promoter went on to unveil a new-look U.S. Title on the red brand alongside The All Mighty and promised to usher an even more ballin’ reign.

Can MVP turn the clock back and regain the title that made him famous? Or can Crews take down the veteran with Lashley waiting in the wings?

Don’t miss The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, July 19, at 7 ET/4 PT!