Another unique Triple Threat Match will see SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line next week

WrestleMania 36 saw the SmackDown Tag Team Championship defended in a Triple Threat Ladder Match between John Morrison, Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston. The roles will reversed next week when The Miz represents himself and Morrison and defends the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match against Jey Uso representing The Usos and Big E representing The New Day.

Will the self-proclaimed “greatest tag team of the 21st century” yet again prevail under unique circumstances, or will either Jey Uso or Big E bring home championship gold for their respective team? Find out this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX!