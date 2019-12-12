Angel Garza proposes to his girlfriend after winning NXT Cruiserweight Championship

What started out as one of the biggest days in Angel Garza’s in-ring career quickly turned into one of the biggest days of his life.

The Mexican Superstar defeated Lio Rush to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, then proposed to his girlfriend, Zaide, in the ring in front of the NXT Universe at Full Sail University. She said yes!

WWE extends its congratulations to the happy couple and wishes them a very happy future together.