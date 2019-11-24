Angel Garza def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

CHICAGO — Two of NXT’s most promising blue chippers in Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Angel Garza went toe-to-toe in the first-ever match on a TakeOver Pre-Show, and they didn’t disappoint.

Garza flaunted a bevy of innovative offense to take control in the early goings before Scott dodged an all-too-early attempt at the Cerro de la Silla.

Defeat seemed certain for NXT’s resident lothario moments later when Scott connected in succession with a Death Valley Driver on the apron, a double stomp on the outside and finally the House Call — but Garza narrowly got his shoulder up before the count of three.

Instead, Garza used his opportunistic nature to seize the moment. Though “Swerve” caught his opponent’s attempt at a low blow when the referee wasn’t looking, Garza answered quickly with a counter of his own before planting Scott with the Wing Clipper for the victory.