Ali details unique path to WWE Superstardom in CBS News interview

Ali has blazed his own trail in the WWE and shattered stereotypes during his determined path to Superstardom.

CBS News correspondent Jim Axelrod sat down with the Ali to detail how he’s changed the narrative for Muslim Superstars in the ring.

It’s been quite the week as Ali helped spur Team Hogan’s victory at WWE Crown Jewel. The former Chicago police officer took to Twitter to express his gratitude for all the well-wishes and positive feedback following the CBS News broadcast.

Catch Ali as he continues to write his own history on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C.