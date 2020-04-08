Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross welcome The Kabuki Warriors to SmackDown for title rematch

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross backed up their claim as deserving Women’s Tag Team Champions with a hard-fought victory against The Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania 36. Now the two-time champions will have to turn around and prove it all over again.

Bliss & Cross will face Asuka & Kairi Sane in a rematch of the thrilling battle at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C to catch the championship showdown.