Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross opened WrestleMania 36 in historic fashion, dethroning The Kabuki Warriors to become the first-ever two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Asuka & Kairi Sane dominated much of the action, wearing down their opponents by isolating each — first Cross, then Bliss — at separate junctures.

The bid to knock off the reigning champions appeared dire with Cross caught in the Asuka Lock in the middle of the ring. Bailing out her teammate, Bliss struck Asuka with a perfectly timed Twisted Bliss to break the hold.

Article continues below ...

The Kabuki Warriors regained control shortly after when Kairi Sane neutralized Bliss with a spear.

Again, Cross found herself in desperate straits when she was leveled by a modified Doomsday Device — but SmackDown’s Twisted Sister found a way to kick out at two.

Evading a shoulder attack from Asuka in the corner moments later, Cross hit a spinning neckbreaker on Sane. With Cross making a tag, it was The Goddess of WWE delivering another Twisted Bliss to capture victory.

Bliss & Cross needed months to gain redemption after having their first reign ended by The Kabuki Warriors last fall, but it couldn’t have come in sweeter fashion.