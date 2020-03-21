Alexa Bliss and Asuka look to settle the score this Friday

After weeks of callouts and blindside attacks, Alexa Bliss and Asuka will tussle this Friday on FOX.

The Goddess called out The Empress of Tomorrow on the March 20 edition on Friday Night SmackDown, saying she and Nikki Cross had grown tired of Asuka popping up out of nowhere and now was simply inviting her to come right through the front door.

Asuka has accepted, and the stage is set for two of WWE’s most decorated Superstars to clash this Friday. Will Bliss get retribution against Asuka, or will The Empress silence Bliss? And will their respective partners factor into the outcome? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!