Aleister Black to battle AJ Styles following O.C. ambush

An ambush by The O.C. couldn’t stop Aleister Black from defeating Erick Rowan, but it did help The Dutch Destroyer figure out his next opponent. The former NXT Champion will battle AJ Styles in the Phenomenal One’s first in-ring action since suffering a shoulder injury in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

The question now becomes which of these men is in better condition to win said fight. Styles could be working through some ring rust, while a healthy Black will likely have to contend with the good brothers’ ringside presence. Either way, once again, someone has picked a fight with Aleister Black. And while AJ Styles cuts a more imposing figure than most, the former WWE Champion may well regret knocking on this particular door.