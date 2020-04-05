Aleister Black def. Bobby Lashley

ORLANDO, Fla. — The honeymoon phase might be over for Bobby Lashley and Lana after The Ravishing Russian’s WrestleMania fumble, allowing Aleister Black to capture the victory. The match leaned solely in Lashley’s favor until the costly error.

The All Mighty showcased his strength from the opening bell, launching Black across the ring twice before hoisting him into the air. Lashley controlled the action, especially after suplexing Black over his head on the ringside floor.

The Dutch Superstar struck back by landing a breathtaking moonsault to the outside, but Lashley quickly overpowered his foe to regain control.

When Lashley set up for a decisive Dominator, Lana yelled for Lashley to spear Black instead. Her husband obliged with a wink, but the Dutch Destroyer was ready, greeting Lashley with a devastating Black Mass to snatch the win.