Aleister Black def. AJ Styles (No Disqualification Match)

PHILADELPHIA — AJ Styles sent a message to The Undertaker, and The Undertaker must have been listening. The Deadman once again reared his head in the deciding moments of Styles’ No Disqualification bout against Aleister Black, thwarting The Phenomenal One for the second straight pay-per-view and giving Black a measure of payback against the Superstar who handed him his first-ever post-NXT singles defeat.

Styles didn’t exactly hide the fact that Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson were going to be at ringside, and the 3-on-1 advantage came into play at the tail end of a match that had already included Kendo sticks, tables and chairs. Black finally sized up Styles for the Black Mass when the good brothers interfered, dropping Black with a Magic Killer and holding him in place for the Phenomenal Forearm. The gong tolled before Styles could soar, and The Deadman appeared in Black’s place, snatching AJ out of midair for a Chokeslam before disappearing from whence he came.

A stunned Styles wandered straight into the path of Black Mass, which dropped him like a rock for the three-count. The Dutch Destroyer staggered up the ramp bearing the wounds of his battle, seemingly caring little that he had had the most formidable of assists. Either way, he had gotten what he came for. And AJ Styles, in a way, did too.