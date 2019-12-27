Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy to battle in WWE TLC rematch

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy stole the show at WWE TLC. They’ll get a chance to do it again next week.

As confirmed on Raw, the two rivals will get a second round in their thrilling series on the final Raw of 2019 in a match set up by the pair’s dueling wins over local competitors on this week’s show. Judging by Black’s offer of a handshake, Murphy has earned at least some measure of his respect. Judging by Murphy’s refusal, WWE’s Best Kept Secret is willing to chalk up his first loss to a fluke. Come next week, we’ll see who’s right.