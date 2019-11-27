Akira Tozawa challenges NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush

The NXT Cruiserweight Championship will be on the line Wednesday night, as well, as Lio Rush defends against Raw Superstar Akira Tozawa.

Tozawa has been impressive in recent weeks on Monday Night Raw, taking Superstars like Buddy Murphy and Andrade to the limit, as well as bringing the fight to Rush in a Triple Threat Match for the title during the Survivor Series Kickoff on Sunday. However, The Man of The Hour has been preoccupied in recent weeks with Angel Garza, who’s been playing mind games with Rush’s family. Can the champion keep his focus on Tozawa?