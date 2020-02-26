After the Bell hosts Johnny Gargano and Ron Funches

The WWE After the Bell universe is expanding.

Corey Graves’ podcast will play host to its first non-WWE guest this week when comedian Ron Funches joins the show to discuss his favorite acts in both comedy and wrestling, his Ric Flair fandom, his thoughts on Murphy losing his first name and a brief stint where he tried to step into the ring.

Ironically, Funches accompanies a guest who is very much steeped in the world of wrestling — in fact, it’s in his nickname. Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano makes his own debut on ATB for a sprawling conversation on the history of NXT between two guys who lived it, including the moment when NXT went from cult phenomenon to the juggernaut it is today. Plus, find out Gargano’s true “Star Wars” takes on a new edition of The Electric Seat.

