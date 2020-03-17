A look at the best “Stone Cold” Steve Austin tributes from #316Day
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin came to Raw on Monday night and raised hell for #316Day like only he can — and the world took notice.
ESPN recalled some of The Rattlesnake’s best moments.
Bleacher Report conjured memories of Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damien Lillard dressing up like Austin.
Meanwhile, SportsCenter looked back at the “unique” methods the WWE Hall of Famer used to pull an all-nighter at the ESPN offices.
Musician Deb Never paid homage to the six-time WWE Champion, releasing the video for her song “Stone Cold.”
WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart shared a shot from the latest edition of Broken Skull Sessions.
Even though Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits caught the smoke from The Rattlesnake, they too lifted a red cup for “Stone Cold.”
And what better way to end the night than by sharing a toast with The Man? Though Byron Saxton might disagree.