A look at the best “Stone Cold” Steve Austin tributes from #316Day

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin came to Raw on Monday night and raised hell for #316Day like only he can — and the world took notice.

ESPN recalled some of The Rattlesnake’s best moments.

Bleacher Report conjured memories of Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damien Lillard dressing up like Austin.

Meanwhile, SportsCenter looked back at the “unique” methods the WWE Hall of Famer used to pull an all-nighter at the ESPN offices.

Musician Deb Never paid homage to the six-time WWE Champion, releasing the video for her song “Stone Cold.”

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart shared a shot from the latest edition of Broken Skull Sessions.

Even though Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits caught the smoke from The Rattlesnake, they too lifted a red cup for “Stone Cold.”

And what better way to end the night than by sharing a toast with The Man? Though Byron Saxton might disagree.