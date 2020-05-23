205 Live results: May 22, 2020

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch def. Ever-Rise

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch were motivated to keep the momentum going from their NXT win, and that determination was evident from the opening bell against Ever-Rise. Chase Parker & Matt Martel had an early advantage, but Lorcan & Burch did what they do best: fought back and picked up a gritty win.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott def. Tyler Breeze

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott entered this 205 Live clash at a crossroads, as Tyler Breeze offered veteran advice after Swerve fell short in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Prince Pretty got his message across early, but Scott’s decisive Confidence Booster earned the victory.