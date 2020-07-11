205 Live Results: July 10, 2020

Mansoor def. Tehuti Miles

You’d be forgiven if you forgot that this was Mansoor’s first match since February.

The athletic Cruiserweight, who has victories over the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Cesaro, didn’t show the slightest sign of ring rust when he collided with the upstart Tehuti Miles, matching him hold for hold in the early goings and darting around the ring at a breakneck pace near the end.

When he wasn’t arguing with the official or arrogantly smirking into the camera, Miles was employing a methodical pace and taking control with several stinging punches and a dizzying neckbreaker.

Mansoor absorbed the punishment and struck back with an inverted atomic drop, a spinebuster and a modified neckbreaker to claw his way back into the fight. After one last flurry from Miles, Mansoor hoisted Miles above his head and nearly drove his opponent through the canvas with an innovative maneuver for the 1-2-3.

Santos Escobar def. Oney Lorcan

For the second time in as many weeks, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza stood triumphantly over the nearly motionless body of a vanquished enemy.

Sporting a bandage on his right elbow as a result of an injury sustained during a grueling match against Timothy Thatcher on NXT, Lorcan was at a noticeable disadvantage right from the opening bell. His ailment was put to the test early in his bout against Escobar, as a knife-edge chop from Lorcan to Escobar seemed to do more damage to The Boston Brawler than it did to the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, who merely laughed after absorbing the blow.

“The Leader of Leaders” seemed to take twisted delight in repeatedly stomping and battering Lorcan’s bad elbow, but Lorcan adjusted on the fly by using his left arm to deliver his trademark knife-edge chops and battling through the pain to drop Escobar with a blockbuster.

Even so, Escobar quickly recovered and planted Oney with a Phantom Driver to score the win.

Can anyone stop Legado del Fantasma?