Thirty male Superstars will fight for the opportunity at sports-entertainment immortality when the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 7 ET/4 PT. The winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for a World Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The first Superstar to declare for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match is Roman Reigns, as the four-time World Champion sets out to battle his way back onto The Grandest Stage of Them All to reclaim his glory.

A tradition dating back to 1988, the high-stakes free-for-all starts with two participants, and Superstars enter the ring at equal intervals. This continues until all 30 Superstars have entered the bout. Elimination occurs when a Superstar is thrown over the top rope, and both of his feet hit the floor. The last Superstar in the ring will be declared the victor.

Don’t miss the wildly unpredictable Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Sunday, Jan. 26, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!