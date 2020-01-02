2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic teams revealed

The 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is going international, as four teams from NXT and four duos from NXT UK will enter the tournament in hopes of lifting the Dusty Cup at the end.

Who will win the tournament to honor the late WWE Hall of Famer? Tune in to NXT, live every Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network, to find out!

NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA

Article continues below ...

Reigning NXT Tag Team Champions – and 2019 Tag Team of the Year – Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish will look to continue The Undisputed ERA’s dominance in this year’s Dusty Classic. O’Reilly and Adam Cole won the 2018 edition, could O’Reilly & Fish pick up UE’s second tournament win?

NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus

NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang of Gallus will look to be the first NXT UK duo to raise the Dusty Cup in victory. The Scottish bruisers have been on a roll since capturing the titles — will they make the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic their kingdom in 2020?

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne

Quite possibly the hardest-hitting duo in the field, Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne will join forces for this year’s tournament. It may seem like an unlikely partnership, but these two devastating strikers being on the same side may spell doom for their opponents.

Grizzled Young Veterans

Zack Gibson & James Drake, the first-ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions, will look to make their mark in this year’s Dusty Classic. Are they soon to be the next winners of the Dusty Cup?

Kushida & ???

Kushida has thrown his hat into the ring for this Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, though he has not revealed who his partner is yet. It’s hard to gauge The “Japanese Lightning Bolt’s” chances in the tournament right now, but he could catch the rest of the field by surprise with the right choice of partner.

Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

The first Welsh champions in WWE history, Andrews & Webster will look to make their mark in the Dusty Classic and bounce back after losing the NXT UK Tag Team Titles to Gallus in October. Will it be high-fives and stage dives for them in the tournament?

The Forgotten Sons

Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake made it to the finals of last year’s tournament, but fell short against Aleister Black & Ricochet. Can The Forgotten Sons reverse their fortunes in this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic?

Imperium

The formidable duo of Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel will represent Imperium in this year’s tournament. Will they show the world why the mat is sacred and win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic?