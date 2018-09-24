Astana, Kazakhstan, lands 2019 wrestling worlds

CORSIER-SUR-VEVEY, Switzerland (AP) — The 2019 wrestling world championships will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The sport’s governing body, United World Wrestling, announced Monday that Kazakhstan’s capital will host the tournament next September at Daulet Arena. Astana hosted the Asian championships in 2014 and the Asian Olympic qualifier two years ago.

The 2019 world championships will serve as the first qualifying meet for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The top six finishers in each Olympic weight category in Astana will secure an Olympic qualification for their country.

This year’s world tournament will be held next month in Budapest, Hungary.