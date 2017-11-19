Young, No. 6 Notre Dame beat No. 18 Oregon St 72-67 (Nov 19, 2017)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Looking for a way to lead No. 6 Notre Dame, Jackie Young found her lane.

She just kept taking the ball to the hoop.

”The way they were guarding me, I knew that if I just made the right cuts and moves, I’d be able to get to the rim,” the sophomore guard said Sunday.

Young had a career-high 21 points and eight rebounds as Notre Dame rallied in the second half to defeat No. 18 Oregon State 72-67.

”She just realized they couldn’t guard her and took it to the basket every single time,” Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw said.

Arike Ogunbowale added 15 points for the Irish (3-0).

Mikayla Pivec had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Oregon State (2-1). Marie Gulich had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

”I was really encouraged and pleased by the way we competed today and I think it shows that we’ve got great things ahead,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said.

Young had two straight layups that the Irish ahead 70-65 with one minute left. Gulich responded with a layin for the Beavers.

Notre Dame missed its next shot, but Jessica Shepard scrambled on the floor to help the Irish secure the rebound.

Oregon State started the game on an 11-2 run, fueled by two 3-pointers from Kat Tudor, and led 20-15 after the first quarter.

The Beavers went on a 7-0 surge, capped by Tudor’s 3, for a 37-27 lead with 1:44 left in the half.

Notre Dame used an 18-4 run in the third period to take a lead, making eight of nine shots.

The Irish and Beavers last played in December 2015, and Notre Dame came away with a 62-61 victory.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: Shepard, a transfer from Nebraska, had double-doubles in her first two games with the Irish. She had five points and nine rebounds on Sunday. … Young averaged 14 points and six rebounds in Notre Dame’s first two games.

Oregon State: The Beavers unveiled their 2016-17 Pac-12 Championship and Sweet 16 banners in a pregame ceremony. Oregon State has won three straight league titles and have made the Sweet 16 in back-to-back years, including a Final Four run in 2016.

NEW IDENTITY: Notre Dame is finding its way as star Brianna Turner sits out this season because of a knee injury. ”Last year, we threw the ball up to Bri every opportunity. Now we’re trying to find ways for the guards to score,” McGraw said.

PIVEC AT POINT: McGraw praised Pivec as the engine of the Beavers. The sophomore has taken over point guard duties after the graduation of Beavers star Sydney Wiese. ”She’s one of those players that just wills the team to victory,” McGraw said.

BOARDS: Notre Dame outrebounded Oregon State 47-36. ”Rebounding obviously was the difference,” Rueck said.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame plays against East Tennessee State on Friday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Oregon State plays at North Carolina Central on Wednesday.