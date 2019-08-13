WNBA suspends Griner 3 games for fight; 4 others punished

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has suspended Mercury center Brittney Griner three games for her role in a fight in the Dallas-Phoenix game Saturday that resulted in six players getting ejected.

The league punished Griner on Tuesday for throwing punches, escalating the incident and pushing Wings forward Kayla Thornton’s face with an open hand.

Dallas’ Kristine Anigwe was suspended two games for instigating the initial altercation with Griner and taking an open-handed swing at her. Thornton also was suspended two games for her role in the scuffle.

Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi and Dallas’ Kaela Davis were suspended a game apiece for leaving the bench area during the altercation.

With 6:25 left in the fourth quarter, Griner and Anigwe got tangled up in the lane and a scuffle ensued. Griner had to be restrained by an official at midcourt, where she was still trying to get at Dallas players.