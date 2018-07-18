USA women’s team to hold camp, exhibition in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) The U.S. women’s national team will get ready for the FIBA Basketball World Cup with a training camp and exhibition game at Colonial Life Arena.

The Americans are led by South Carolina coach and three-time Olympic gold medalist Dawn Staley.

The women’s team will convene at South Carolina on Sept. 3 and hold an intra-squad scrimmage at Colonial Life Arena on Sept. 5.

The team will go on to play exhibitions against Canada in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Sept. 8 and against Japan in Washington.

Staley was excited to bring a game to her home fans. South Carolina has led the country in average attendance the past four seasons.

The FIBA World Cup takes place from Sept. 22-30 in the Canary Islands, Spain.