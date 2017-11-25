Thomas, No. 21 Cal women set marks for 3s, top Manhattan (Nov 24, 2017)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Asha Thomas had nine of California’s 17 3-pointers, both school records, and the No. 21 Golden Bears rolled to an 87-66 win over Manhattan in the Cal Classic on Friday.

Thomas had five triples in the first quarter when Cal (3-1) opened a 26-17 lead and finished with a career-high 29 points. Kianna Smith had four 3s and 17 points to go with 12 assists, all career highs, and CJ West had a career-best 12 points.

Cal’s first three shots were Thomas hitting from long distance but an 8-0 run gave the Jaspers (1-3) an 11-9 lead. The Golden Bears then scored 12 straight, beginning and ending with Thomas treys.

Article continues below ...

Manhattan scored 13 straight to get within 40-38 before Thomas’ second 3 of the second quarter capped a 7-0 spurt and it was 47-40 at the half with Cal making 10 of 14 from distance.

Three more 3s in the third quarter pushed the lead to double figures and it stayed there.

The Golden Bears finished 17 of 27 behind the arc, Thomas going 9 of 14 and Smith 4 of 5.

Kayla Grimme had 16 points and nine rebounds for Manhattan.