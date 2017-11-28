The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (31) 5-0 775 1

2. Texas 5-0 723 2

3. Notre Dame 6-0 698 6

4. Louisville 6-0 695 4

5. South Carolina 6-1 611 3

6. Mississippi St. 6-0 610 7

7. UCLA 5-1 609 5

8. Ohio St. 7-1 569 9

9. Baylor 5-1 557 8

10. Oregon 5-1 470 10

11. West Virginia 6-0 446 11

12. Tennessee 6-0 428 12

13. Florida St. 6-0 380 13

14. Duke 5-1 351 16

15. Maryland 5-2 324 15

16. Stanford 4-3 310 14

17. South Florida 6-1 259 17

18. Texas A&M 4-1 215 19

19. Missouri 5-1 207 23

20. Kentucky 6-0 174 22

21. Oregon St. 3-2 166 18

22. Michigan 4-1 107 25

23. Marquette 2-2 101 20

24. California 3-2 66 21

25. Villanova 5-0 56 –

Others receiving votes: Green Bay 31, Arizona St. 26, Oklahoma 25, New Mexico 19, Iowa 17, Michigan St. 16, DePaul 8, Syracuse 6, Minnesota 5, Oklahoma St. 5, Kansas St 4, Georgia 3, Southern Cal 3.