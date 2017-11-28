The Women’s Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (31) 5-0 775 1
2. Texas 5-0 723 2
3. Notre Dame 6-0 698 6
4. Louisville 6-0 695 4
5. South Carolina 6-1 611 3
6. Mississippi St. 6-0 610 7
7. UCLA 5-1 609 5
8. Ohio St. 7-1 569 9
9. Baylor 5-1 557 8
10. Oregon 5-1 470 10
11. West Virginia 6-0 446 11
12. Tennessee 6-0 428 12
13. Florida St. 6-0 380 13
14. Duke 5-1 351 16
15. Maryland 5-2 324 15
16. Stanford 4-3 310 14
17. South Florida 6-1 259 17
18. Texas A&M 4-1 215 19
19. Missouri 5-1 207 23
20. Kentucky 6-0 174 22
21. Oregon St. 3-2 166 18
22. Michigan 4-1 107 25
23. Marquette 2-2 101 20
24. California 3-2 66 21
25. Villanova 5-0 56 –
Others receiving votes: Green Bay 31, Arizona St. 26, Oklahoma 25, New Mexico 19, Iowa 17, Michigan St. 16, DePaul 8, Syracuse 6, Minnesota 5, Oklahoma St. 5, Kansas St 4, Georgia 3, Southern Cal 3.