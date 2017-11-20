The Women’s Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (32) 3-0 800 1
2. Texas 3-0 740 2
3. South Carolina 4-0 712 4
4. Louisville 5-0 696 5
5. UCLA 3-0 672 8
6. Notre Dame 3-0 647 6
7. Mississippi St. 3-0 617 7
8. Baylor 3-1 580 3
9. Ohio St. 4-1 571 9
10. Oregon 3-1 478 10
11. West Virginia 3-0 439 12
12. Tennessee 2-0 416 13
13. Florida St. 4-0 375 17
14. Stanford 2-2 361 14
15. Maryland 2-2 314 15
16. Duke 2-1 310 11
17. South Florida 3-0 265 22
18. Oregon St. 2-1 255 18
19. Texas A&M 2-1 183 19
20. Marquette 1-1 155 16
21. California 2-1 151 20
22. Kentucky 4-0 144 25
23. Missouri 3-1 135 23
24. Arizona St. 4-0 106 –
25. Michigan 2-1 93 24
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 64, Villanova 26, Michigan St. 22, DePaul 15, Green Bay 14, New Mexico 8, Iowa 5, Oklahoma St. 4, Southern Cal 4, Alabama 4, Georgia 3, N. Colorado 3, Purdue 3, Rutgers 3, Western Kentucky 2, Georgia Tech 2, Princeton 2, Dayton 1.