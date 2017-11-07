The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2017-18 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2016-17 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (32) 36-1 800 1

2. Texas 25-9 722 14

3. Baylor 33-4 709 5

4. South Carolina 33-4 674 3

5. Ohio St. 28-7 635 11

6. Notre Dame 33-4 629 2

7. Mississippi St. 34-5 619 7

8. UCLA 25-9 612 15

9. Louisville 29-8 546 13

10. Stanford 32-6 527 6

11. Oregon 23-14 485 –

12. Duke 28-6 435 9

13. West Virginia 24-11 359 22

14. Tennessee 20-12 344 –

15. Maryland 32-3 325 4

16. Missouri 22-11 315 25

17. Marquette 25-8 264 –

18. Florida St. 28-7 234 10

19. Oregon St. 31-5 201 8

20. California 20-14 169 –

20. Texas A&M 22-12 169 –

22. Oklahoma 23-10 143 23

23. South Florida 24-9 117 –

24. Michigan 28-9 113 –

25. DePaul 27-8 65 19

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 42, Arizona St. 25, Virginia 23, Miami 21, LSU 11, North Carolina 9, Gonzaga 9, Florida 8, Quinnipiac 6, NC State 6, Washington 4, Drake 4, Purdue 4, Michigan St. 4, Georgia Tech 3, Kansas St 3, Syracuse 2, Alabama 2, Washington St 1, Indiana 1, Oklahoma St. 1.