The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (32) 30-0 800 1

Article continues below ...

2. Baylor 30-1 741 3

3. Louisville 32-2 739 4

4. Mississippi St. 32-1 716 2

5. Notre Dame 29-3 653 5

6. Oregon 30-4 639 6

7. South Carolina 26-6 615 8

8. Texas 26-5 598 7

9. UCLA 24-7 505 9

10. Ohio St. 27-6 480 13

11. Florida St. 25-6 463 11

12. Tennessee 24-7 427 12

13. Oregon St. 23-7 423 10

14. Texas A&M 24-9 350 15

15. Stanford 22-10 346 16

16. Missouri 24-7 296 14

17. Maryland 25-7 294 17

18. Georgia 25-6 274 19

19. South Florida 25-6 234 20

20. Duke 22-8 191 18

21. NC State 24-8 175 23

22. Green Bay 27-3 127 21

23. Belmont 31-3 115 22

24. LSU 19-9 58 24

25. Mercer 30-2 52 25

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 14, Iowa 14, Gonzaga 13, Quinnipiac 10, Minnesota 9, Oklahoma St. 7, California 5, DePaul 5, Michigan 4, Cent. Michigan 3, Florida Gulf Coast 2, West Virginia 2, Miami 1.