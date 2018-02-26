The Women’s Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (32) 28-0 800 1
2. Mississippi St. 30-0 765 2
3. Baylor 27-1 733 3
4. Louisville 29-2 697 4
5. Notre Dame 27-2 685 5
6. Oregon 27-4 627 8
7. Texas 23-5 611 6
8. South Carolina 23-6 542 7
9. UCLA 23-6 511 10
10. Oregon St. 23-6 496 12
11. Florida St. 24-5 457 9
12. Tennessee 23-6 452 15
13. Ohio St. 24-6 398 14
14. Missouri 23-6 381 11
15. Texas A&M 22-8 338 17
16. Stanford 20-9 333 16
17. Maryland 23-6 280 13
18. Duke 22-7 247 20
19. Georgia 24-5 246 19
20. South Florida 24-5 243 18
21. Green Bay 26-3 119 22
22. Belmont 28-3 110 23
23. NC State 22-7 101 21
24. LSU 19-8 85 24
25. Mercer 27-2 25 –
Others receiving votes: Iowa 18, Michigan 15, Oklahoma St. 15, Gonzaga 11, Dayton 9, Syracuse 8, Arizona St. 7, California 6, DePaul 6, Minnesota 5, Quinnipiac 5, Cent Michigan 4, Oklahoma 3, Buffalo 2, Florida Gulf Coast 2, Miami 1, UC Davis 1.