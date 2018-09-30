The Latest: Canada edges Nigeria at Women’s World Cup

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain (AP) — The Latest on the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Championship day (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

Spain nearly blew a 12-point second-half lead before holding off Belgium 67-60 on Sunday night to win the bronze medal at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

The host nation led 55-43 heading into the fourth quarter before Belgium scored the first 11 points of the period to cut its gap to one.

Spain rebuilt a 60-54 advantage before Emma Meesseman’s jumper got Belgium within 60-58 with 2:51 left, but could get no closer. Spain closed the game scoring seven of the final nine points to win the bronze.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock the team celebrated at center court much to the delight of the home crowd. The whole team spent a few minutes on the court after the game dancing and celebrating. They finally locked arms with each other running from side to side on the court drawing a raucous cheer from the fans.

Marta Xargay had 17 points and Alba Torrens added 15 for Spain (5-2).

Meesseman had 24 points and nine rebounds for Belgium (4-2).