The Latest: China advances to quarters at Women’s World Cup

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — The Latest on the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal qualifier (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Spain ended Senegal’s incredible run at the Women’s Basketball World Cup with a 63-48 victory in the quarterfinal qualifier on Wednesday night.

In front of a packed arena, the host nation struggled in the early going and the game was tied at 34 at the half. Behind Astou Ndour’s 14 points, Spain was able to slowly pull away in the second half. Anna Cruz added 11 points and five rebounds for Spain, which will face Canada in the quarterfinals.

Oumoul Thiam scored 10 points to lead Senegal, which advanced this far for the first time in the country’s history.

The other quarterfinal games are U.S.-Nigeria, Australia-Canada and Belgium-France.

7:45 p.m.

Sandrine Gruda scored 20 points and Endene Miyem added 18 to help France beat Turkey 78-61 in the quarterfinal qualifier of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

France blew a 10-point halftime lead in the final preliminary-round game against Canada on Tuesday that forced them to play in the qualifier. Gruda scored the first 10 points as France got off to a fast start and jumped out to an 11-point halftime lead and didn’t let Turkey get closer than eight the rest of the way.

“First all the most important thing was to get the win to keep playing” said Gruda, who made nine of her 10 shots. “It’s very important for us to bring us confidence. To win like that we have all the resources to beat the next one.”

France will face Belgium next.

Quanitra Hollingsworth scored 19 points to lead Turkey.