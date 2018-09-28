The Latest: US beats Nigeria at Women’s Basketball World Cup

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain (AP) — The Latest on the Women’s Basketball World Cup quarterfinals (all times local):

10 p.m.

Spain scored the first 19 points of the fourth quarter to beat Canada 68-53 on Friday night in the final game of the quarterfinals of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Trailing 50-47 heading into the final quarter, Spain quickly took the lead on Astou Ndour’s jumper. Queralt Casas’ three-point play a minute later whipped the home crowd into a frenzy. Marta Xargay and Cristina Ouvina followed with consecutive 3-pointers to blow the game open.

By the time Shay Colley made one of two free throws with 1:44 left — the first point of the period for Canada — it was too late.

Canada missed its first 12 shots in the third quarter and scored its only basket with 8.4 seconds remaining.

Next up for Spain is Australia in the semifinals Saturday night. Spain was the only non-No. 1 seed to advance, finishing second in its pool.

Ndour scored 16 points to lead Spain.

Kia Nurse had 15 points for Canada, which will play China in the consolation round.