The Latest: China beats Latvia in Women’s World Cup opener

TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — The Latest on the FIBA Women’s World Cup (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Marta Xargay scored 15 points to help Spain beat Japan 84-70 on Saturday night.

Spain (1-0) jumped out to an 18-point halftime lead, holding Japan to just 21 points in the opening 20 minutes in front of a spirited crowd cheering on the host team.

Japan (0-1) played much better in the second half, cutting the deficit to nine with about a minute left in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.

Yuki Miyazawa scored 12 points to lead Japan.