The Latest: Cambage helps Australia rout Argentina 84-43

Sarah Ogoke scored 22 points to help Nigeria earn the first Women’s World Cup win in the country’s history with a 74-68 victory over Turkey on Sunday.

Nigeria (1-1) led by 17 points before Turkey (1-1) made it close, cutting its deficit to 67-63 with 1:11 left. Promise Amukamara then had a steal that led to a basket for Ogoke that sealed the victory.

After the final buzzer sounded Nigeria celebrated on the court and took a photo with the scoreboard in the background to commemorate the first victory. Nigeria had gone 0-5 in 2006 in its only other World Cup appearance.

Isil Alben scored 15 points to lead Turkey.