The Latest: Kids bring great atmosphere to Women’s World Cup

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — The Latest on the FIBA Women’s World Cup Day 3 (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Artemis Spanou scored 13 points to help Greece advance to the quarterfinal qualifier with a 58-48 win over South Korea.

Greece (1-2) did it for the most part without star Evanthia Maltsi, who was bothered by what appeared to be a back issue. She was helped off the court and back to the locker room with about five minutes left in the game after the team medical staff was working on her on the sideline for about 10 minutes. Maltsi became the oldest player in Women’s Basketball World Cup history at 39 to score more than 20 points when she had 28 points in the loss to France on Sunday.

She had only three against South Korea (0-3), but still became the country’s all-time leader in games played for Greece with her 211th appearance. She passed Sofia Kligopoulou for No. 1 on the list.

Greece, which is playing in its second World Cup ever, will have to wait until later Tuesday to learn who it plays in the next round.

Mariella Fasoula, who scored six points for Greece, attends Vanderbilt and was one of a handful of college players competing in the World Cup .

South Korea was led by Leeseul Kang, who had 10 points.