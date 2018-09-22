The Latest: China beats Latvia in Women’s World Cup opener

TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — The Latest on the FIBA Women’s World Cup (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Belgium turned its first-ever World Cup game into a quick rout, beating Puerto Rico 86-36 on Saturday night.

Puerto Rico, which was also playing in its first World Cup game, missed its first 19 shots and by the time Dayshalee Salaman hit a layup with 1:07 left in the opening quarter it was 16-3 Belgium. The next 32 points were scored by Belgium to turn the game into a blowout early on.

Emma Meesseman, who took the year off from the Washington Mystics to train with Belgium (1-0), led the team with 16 points.

Jennifer O’Neill had 12 for Puerto Rico (0-1), which had just six points at the half.