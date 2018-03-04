TCU women top Sooners in Big 12 quarterfinals 90-83

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Sixth Man of the Year Amy Okonkwo scored 21 points and Amber Ramirez added 19, leading the parade to the foul line in the closing minutes as fifth-seeded TCU held off No. 4 Oklahoma 90-83 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday.

Kianna Ray had 14 points and Oklahoma City native Dakota Vann 13 for the Horned Frogs (19-11), who play league champion and third-ranked Baylor in the first semifinal on Sunday.

TCU led by 21 late in the second quarter, courtesy of hitting 9 of 15 3-point attempts in the first half, but the Sooners charged back with a 15-0 run in the third quarter to get within one. A 3-pointer from Maddie Manning had the Sooners within 71-67 with 4:42 to play but seven straight misses followed.

The Horned Frogs made 15 of 16 free throws in the final two minutes with Ramirez going 4 of 5 in the last minute.

Oklahoma shot 32 percent and TCU 61 percent in the first half, which ended 50-35.

Manning had 24 points and Shaina Pellington 22, each netting 16 in the second half, for the Sooners (16-14).