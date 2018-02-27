SEC coaches honor Gamecocks’ Wilson, Miss. State’s Schaefer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Southeastern Conference women’s basketball coaches have selected South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson as the league’s player of the year and Mississippi State’s Vic Schaefer as coach of the year.

The SEC released its all-conference team Tuesday.

The first team included Wilson, Mississippi State’s Teaira McCowan, LSU’s Raigyne Louis, Mississippi State’s Victoria Vivians, Missouri’s Sophie Cunningham, Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter and Tennessee’s Jaime Nared and Mercedes Russell.

The second team featured Georgia’s Caliya Robinson and Mackenzie Engram, LSU’s Chloe Jackson, Kentucky’s Maci Morris, Mississippi State’s Morgan William, Missouri’s Jordan Frericks, South Carolina’s Tyasha Harris and Texas A&M’s Khaalia Hillsman.

Wilson and McCowan were co-defensive players of the year. Carter was freshman of the year. Tennessee’s Anastasia Hayes was sixth woman of the year.

The Associated Press all-SEC team also was released Tuesday.