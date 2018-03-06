SDSU women win 8th Summit League tourney title in 10 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Summit League player of the year Macy Miller had 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals and South Dakota State snapped rival South Dakota’s 20-game winning streak with a 65-50 victory on Tuesday for its eighth automatic NCAA Tournament bid in 10 seasons.

Second-seeded SDSU lost both regular-season matchups this season by six points or fewer but remained undefeated against South Dakota in the Summit championship game at 4-0.

Ellie Thompson added 14 points and Tagyn Larson chipped in with 13 for South Dakoka State (26-6), which dominated points in the paint with a 36-16 margin in front of a crowd of 8,700. Madison Guebert, the league’s second-leading scorer at 15.1, finished with six points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Article continues below ...

South Dakota (26-6) was the second team in Summit League history to go undefeated in conference play – the first in 24 years. The Coyotes entered with the sixth longest winning streak in the country with their last loss coming against Tulsa on Dec. 16.

Ciara Duffy led the top-seed Coyotes with 12 points. Jaycee Bradley, who tied a tournament record with seven 3-pointers in a 51-point quarterfinal victory over Fort Wayne, was held to six points as South Dakota was just 6 of 30 from 3-point range. The Coyotes entered averaging 75 points per game.

Since the 2008-09 season, South Dakota (’14) and Western Illinois (’17) are the only other two teams to win the conference tournament.