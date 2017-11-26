Rice has 1st double-double; No. 25 Kentucky women win 69-39 (Nov 26, 2017)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Alyssa Rice scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the senior’s first career double-double and No. 22 Kentucky used a big second-quarter run in rolling to a 69-39 victory over Marshall on Sunday.

Rice was 8-of-11 shooting and was joined in double figures by Maci Morris, who had three 3-pointers, with 15 points and Taylor Murray with 13. The Wildcats (6-0) were 7 of 15 from 3-point range and outrebounded Marshall 47-22.

Asheika Alexander scored 18 points for the Thundering Herd (1-4), who lost their fourth straight.

Marshall’s Talequia Hamilton opened the second quarter with two free throws and a basket for a 19-17 lead then Kentucky went on a 20-0 run including six points from Rice and five each from Morris and Makenzie Cann to lead 37-21 at halftime. The lead never dipped below 13 after that and reached a high of 30 at game’s end.