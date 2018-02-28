Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu named Pac-12 Player of the Year

Oregon sophomore guard Sabrina Ionescu has been named the Pac-12 Player of the year.

This season she broke the NCAA career record for most triple doubles, reaching eight. She currently leads the league with an average of 19.2 points and 7.8 assists per game.

Ionescu won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors last year.

”Sabrina sets the tone for us,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves in a statement Tuesday. ”Her consistency, competitiveness and willingness to take the big shot are unmatched. She’s the engine that makes us go.”

The sixth-ranked Ducks are the top seed in this weekend’s Pac-12 tournament in Seattle.

UCLA senior guard Jordin Canada was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Canada averaged 3.1 steals per game.

Oregon’s Satou Sabally earned Freshman of the Year honors after averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 rebounds this season.

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer won her 15th Pac-12 Coach of the Year award.