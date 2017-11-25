No. 7 Mississippi State beats Green Bay 67-46 in Cancun (Nov 25, 2017)

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) Mississippi State’s combination of tight defense and accurate 3-point shooting carried the team to another victory.

Victoria Vivians scored 17 points and Roshunda Johnson added 14, leading No. 7 Mississippi State past Green Bay 67-46 Saturday in the Cancun Challenge. The Bulldogs shot 44 percent from 3-point range and have held all six opponents this season to fewer than 60 points.

”I couldn’t be prouder of them – I thought they were really special,” Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer said. ”As always for us, it started on the defensive end.”

Article continues below ...

The Bulldogs (6-0) jumped ahead 17-6 early, and a big third quarter stretched the score to 55-31.

Jessica Lindstrom led the Phoenix (5-1) with 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting.

Blair Schaefer had 13 points and Morgan William had 10 for Mississippi State. Teaira McCowan contributed nine points and 13 rebounds.

”We attacked and we shared the ball and we got (McCowan) involved in the game,” Vivians said. ”When you do all that, we’re unstoppable.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Green Bay: The Phoenix enjoyed a big win the day before by beating No. 24 Arizona State, but struggled against Mississippi State’s defense. Green Bay shot only 34 percent.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs keep rolling with their four-guard lineup, making 3-pointers and playing good defense. There are a few areas of concern: Green Bay had a 40-33 rebounding advantage, and the Bulldogs’ bench combined for just four points – all from guard Jazzmun Holmes.

UP NEXT

Green Bay hosts Marquette next Saturday.

Mississippi State faces Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday in Jackson, Mississippi.