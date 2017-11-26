No. 23 Missouri women top No. 21 Cal 55-52 in Cal Classic (Nov 25, 2017)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Amber Smith and Sophie Cunningham scored 11 points apiece and No. 23 Missouri handed No. 21 California a rare loss in the Cal Classic on Saturday, 55-52.

The Tigers (5-1) won the championship by making 9 of 18 3-pointers, the biggest by Jordan Chavis with 3:16 to play after the Golden Bears (3-2) had erased an eight-point deficit to tie the game.

After a Cal miss, Cunningham had a putback for a five-point lead but Cal got close with a free throw and a layup from Kristine Anigwe with 16 seconds left. Cierra Porter made a free throw with 11 seconds to play but Asha Thomas missed a 3 and the Tigers held on.

It was fitting Thomas, who scored 14 points, had the final shot as she set a school record with nine made 3s in Cal’s first-round win and the Golden Bears set a record with 17 long-range buckets. However, Missouri held them to 16 attempts, just six makes.

Cal had won 13 straight nonconference home games, five of the last five tournaments and 21 tournament titles since it was switched to the four-team format in 1983.

Missouri led 30-22 at halftime, hitting 5-of-9 3-pointers and holding the Golden Bears to 2 of 9 from 3-point range.