No. 22 Green Bay women reach 8th straight title game

DETROIT (AP) Jessica Lindstrom scored 17 points and set a program Division I record with 1,000 career rebounds and No. 22 Green Bay reached the Horizon League championship game for the eighth-straight season with a 66-45 victory over Youngstown State on Monday.

Youngstown State led by two points at the break but Karly Murphy scored six straight points to cap a second-half opening 8-0 run for Green Bay. After YSU scored its first basket of the second half at the 3:31 mark, Lindstrom opened and closed a 13-2 run with 3-pointers to make it 47-33 entering the fourth quarter. A 7-0 run to start the final frame made it a 21-point lead.

Allie Leclaire added 16 points, Jen Wellnitz, the league’s defensive player of the year, chipped in a season-high 14 points for top-seeded Green Bay (28-3).

Sarah Cash led No. 5 seed Youngstown State (16-15) with 12 points to become YSU’s 20th member of the 1,000-point club