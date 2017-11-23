No. 19 Texas A&M women beat Little Rock 66-49 (Nov 22, 2017)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Danni Williams scored 18 points, Chennedy Carter added 17 and No. 19 Texas A&M beat Little Rock 66-49 on Wednesday night.

Texas A&M coach Gary Blair (742-305) and Little Rock’s Joe Foley (746-236) are two of 10 active coaches in Division I with 700+ career wins.

Anriel Howard had her fourth straight double-double with eight minutes to play and finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for Texas A&M (3-1), which lost to No. 10 Oregon by 15 points last Thursday.

Article continues below ...

Khaalia Hillsman scored 10 points for A&M and became the 29th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. The Aggies outrebounded Little Rock 44-26.

It was tied at 30 at halftime, but Texas A&M went on a 10-0 run – with four points apiece by Hillsman and Howard – to take control. The Aggies extended it to 51-35 as the Trojans went scoreless for three-plus minutes.

Ronjanae DeGray led Little Rock (1-2) with 17 points. The Trojans were held to just eight points in the second and third quarters.