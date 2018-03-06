No. 19 South Florida women top rival UCF, reach title game

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Kitija Laksa scored 20 points and Laura Ferreira added 17 to lead No. 19 South Florida to a 74-59 win over rival UCF in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Maria Jespersen chipped in with 12 for the Bulls (26-6), who advanced to the conference final for the fourth straight season. South Florida will face UConn again for the title, having lost each of the previous games.

Zakiya Saunders had 20 points to lead UCF (21-10).

Article continues below ...

South Florida, which put five players in double figures, led by three points at the half and began the second half with three 3-pointers, one from Jespersen and a pair from Laksa, to open up a 42-30 lead.

This was the first meeting of the rivals in the AAC Tournament. South Florida won both regular season meetings, beating UCF by 17 points at home in January and by nine points in overtime on Feb. 18.

The Bulls are one victory from equaling their highest win total in program history.